Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 187.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $29.14 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $64.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

