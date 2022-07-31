Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,519 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,103,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,781,000 after acquiring an additional 311,444 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,725,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,852,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,998,000 after acquiring an additional 469,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,204,000 after buying an additional 740,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

