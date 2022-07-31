Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after buying an additional 1,013,371 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,565,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,554,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 419,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,696,000 after buying an additional 110,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

