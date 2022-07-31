ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ATI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ATI from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

NYSE:ATI opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -622.25 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. ATI had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.