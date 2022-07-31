Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $23.21 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 11.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average is $157.31. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

