Aurelio Aleman Sells 10,000 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $149,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,883.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Aurelio Aleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.
FBP stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.00%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at $940,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 68.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at $648,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
