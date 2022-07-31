Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Bandwidth worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105 shares of company stock worth $22,113. 5.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAND opened at $16.63 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $131.64. The stock has a market cap of $420.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

