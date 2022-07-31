Bank of Stockton Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.9% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 3.3 %

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average is $157.31. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.