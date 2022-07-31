Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

