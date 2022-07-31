Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128,181 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after acquiring an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $185,970,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,104,000 after acquiring an additional 108,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $135.08 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.73.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.05.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

