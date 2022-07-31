Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 1,803 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.95 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.