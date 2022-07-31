BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

BWA stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.