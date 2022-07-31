Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Buys 8,986 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.