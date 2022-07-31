C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04.

On Thursday, May 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Walmart by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.