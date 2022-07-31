Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $453,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

