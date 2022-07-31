Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 356 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

