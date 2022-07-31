Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $71.95 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $71,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

