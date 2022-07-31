Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.