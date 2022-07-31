Catherine A. Hoovel Sells 2,371 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $263.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.