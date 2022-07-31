CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after acquiring an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 345.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,176,000 after acquiring an additional 730,172 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 27,501.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 630,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

