CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,194 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.