Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $92.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 97.9% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 314.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

