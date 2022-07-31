CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $45.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

