Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,263,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,015,000 after buying an additional 1,627,434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,532,000 after buying an additional 436,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,308,000 after buying an additional 224,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,543,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,032,000 after purchasing an additional 187,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,361,000 after purchasing an additional 172,351 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.58.

In other news, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rakesh Subramanian sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $228,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

