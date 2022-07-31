Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 919 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.95 and a 200-day moving average of $174.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

