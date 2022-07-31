Coho Partners Ltd. Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

