Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Commvault Systems worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $56.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.18, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.