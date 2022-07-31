Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,495 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Price Performance

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 112.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.