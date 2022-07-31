Cowen Increases Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target to $7.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $612.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

