Cowen Increases Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Price Target to $7.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $612.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.91. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

