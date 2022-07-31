Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stake Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $575.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $540.46. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.29. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $452.48 and a one year high of $703.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total value of $8,602,623.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,507.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

