DA Davidson Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $130.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.41% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.88.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.29. Roku has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $449.98.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 131.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 347.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

