Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $39.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

