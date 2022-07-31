Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

