Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 3,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

