Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 76,910 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $89,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average of $157.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

