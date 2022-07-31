Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.12.

NYSE:ECL opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.17.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after acquiring an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after acquiring an additional 97,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

