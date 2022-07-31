EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 710.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

