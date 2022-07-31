Epiq Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,587,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,183 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

