EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

EPR Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPR stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.68.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.