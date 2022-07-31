Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.82.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.