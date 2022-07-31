FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,469,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,633 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,106,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,695,000 after purchasing an additional 712,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $9.00 target price on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.