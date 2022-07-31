FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,063 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 532.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 410,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.17 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

