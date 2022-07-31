FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,228 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,763,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

