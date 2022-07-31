FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRS. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.14. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $60.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 211.68% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

