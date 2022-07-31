FDx Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,003 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,269,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.