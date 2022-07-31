FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,826 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 59.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 109.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.39 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.