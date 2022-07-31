FDx Advisors Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.2% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

