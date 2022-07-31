FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $200,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 107,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,895 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.