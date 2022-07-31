FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $206,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,303,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,391,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,124 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Amdocs by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,236,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,413,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 101,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

